Rebelde Sin Causa!!!…Banda del Infierno???….NOOO!, es Jerry Lewis in “”The Delicate Delinquent”..(Delincuente Delicado)…Enjoy the Genius in 1956
..
https://youtu.be/3PV_tQHTiJo
Jerry tuvo su propio Comic Book (Revista-Chiste) y aparecio en varias otras como ‘Archie’, ‘Justice League’, ‘Teen Romance’, Batman, Flash etc…muestra..
http://crossover.bureau42.com/engjerryflash.jpg
Your email address will not be published.Required fields are marked:*
Comment
Name*
Email*
Website
Rebelde Sin Causa!!!…Banda del Infierno???….NOOO!, es Jerry Lewis in “”The Delicate Delinquent”..(Delincuente Delicado)…Enjoy the Genius in 1956
..
https://youtu.be/3PV_tQHTiJo
Jerry tuvo su propio Comic Book (Revista-Chiste) y aparecio en varias otras como ‘Archie’, ‘Justice League’, ‘Teen Romance’, Batman, Flash etc…muestra..
http://crossover.bureau42.com/engjerryflash.jpg